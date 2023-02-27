FBI arrests man who allegedly stormed Capitol wearing panda head

The FBI on Monday arrested a man who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots while wearing a panda costume over his head, according to court records.

Authorities arrested Jesse James Rumson on several charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and engaging in physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, among other offenses, according to the arrest warrant.

An individual wearing a panda headpiece became known online as “#SeditionPanda” after being seen in footage of the riotous crowds marching toward the Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to an FBI agent’s statement included in the complaint, investigators identified Rumson as the individual sporting the panda costume based on footage of the headpiece both on and off throughout the riot.

The individual in the headpiece can allegedly be seen in footage entering the Capitol and roaming the interior halls. Investigators identified Rumson leaving the Capitol less than 15 minutes later without the panda costume.

The filing further alleges that Rumson was heard yelling “GET A RAM!” as he stood near the Senate wing door just before the door was breached for a second time.

Rumson was arrested in Florida on Monday, according to the records.

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested nationwide for involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, the Justice Department said in a recent update.