trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Sanders at Supreme Court: Americans shouldn’t have to face financial ruin ‘because you want a damn education’

by Julia Mueller - 02/28/23 11:38 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 02/28/23 11:38 AM ET
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Thursday, February 9, 2023 to discuss reinstating paid sick days for rail workers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as the justices heard oral arguments on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. 

“In America, we have 45 million Americans, young people, drowning in student debt. And I have talked to people all over this country who literally delay having a family, can’t have any kids, they can’t afford a car, they can’t afford to have a middle class life because they’re drowning in this student debt,” Sanders said, as seen in video footage that also showed protesters outside the court.

“In America, you shouldn’t have to face financial ruin because you want a damn education,” the Vermont senator added.

The majority-conservative Supreme Court is hearing arguments in two back-to-back cases on the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other borrowers.

Six Republican attorney generals are contending in Biden v. Nebraska that the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, under which the debt forgiveness program was authorized, doesn’t give the Department of Education the authority it needs to carry out the program.

Two student loan borrowers are arguing in Department of Education v. Brown that they were denied the chance to comment on the plan and urge broader eligibility criteria for who can have debt forgiven. 

“Today we say to the Supreme Court, listen to the needs of the people, Sanders said on Twitter. “Do the right thing. Support Biden’s proposal to cancel student debt.”

Tags Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Joe Biden SCOTUS Student debt Student loan forgiveness Supreme Court

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  2. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  3. Listen live: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on student loan forgiveness
  4. Manchin will vote against new DC crime law 
  5. Five takeaways from the big COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ story
  6. What to expect from the Supreme Court on Biden’s student loan cancellation
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  8. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  9. Buttigieg pushes back on McConnell criticism of ‘woke initiatives’
  10. DeSantis says he insisted on ‘no Disney characters’ at his Disney World ...
  11. Buttigieg gets hit from right, left in East Palestine crisis 
  12. Top 5 questions surrounding Biden student loan forgiveness fight at Supreme ...
  13. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  14. Aging presidents, cognitive acuity & reelection
  15. Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 tapes subject to security review, Republicans say
  16. White student alleges racial discrimination in $2M suit against Howard ...
  17. Georgia judge: Trump grand jury panelists ‘can talk about the final report’
  18. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
Load more

Video

See all Video