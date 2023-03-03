Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for murders of wife, son

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the June 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh on Thursday, after only a few hours of jury deliberation.

The life sentence culminates Alex Murdaugh’s stunning fall from grace over the last two years. Murdaugh came from a prominent South Carolina family of lawyers, several of which served as top prosecutors in the area.

“You have … a lawyer, a person from a respected family who has controlled justice in this community for over a century,” Judge Clifton Newman said on Friday, as he handed down Murdaugh’s sentence. “A person whose grandfather’s portrait [hung] at the back of the courthouse that I had to have ordered removed in order to ensure that a fair trial was had.”

Newman also made note of the prosecution’s decision not to seek the death penalty in the case, as he considered Murdaugh’s family history.

“I don’t question at all the decision of the state not to pursue the death penalty,” the judge added. “But as I sit here in this courtroom and look around the many portraits of judges and other court officials and reflect on the fact that over the past century your family, including you, have been prosecuting people here in this courtroom, and many have received the death penalty, probably for lesser conduct.”

This story was updated at 11:11 a.m.