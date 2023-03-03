trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Employment commission sues ExxonMobil, alleging discrimination after nooses found at facility

by Jared Gans - 03/03/23 2:54 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/03/23 2:54 PM ET
Exxon Mobil's Billings Refinery
AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File
Exxon Mobil’s Billings Refinery sits in Billings, Mont.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing ExxonMobil over racial discrimination after multiple nooses were found at one of the company’s facilities. 

The EEOC said in a release on Friday that ExxonMobil violated federal law in not taking “effective measures” to prevent hangman’s nooses from being displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, La. 

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, states that a Black employee at the chemical plant found a noose while working in January 2020 and reported it to the company. ExxonMobil was allegedly already aware of three other nooses that had been found at the Baton Rouge facility. 

But the EEOC argues in its complaint that the company only investigated some of the incidents and did not take steps to stop the “harassment” from the nooses, allowing for a “racially hostile” environment for its employees. A fifth noose was reported to the company in December 2020, according to the release. 

“When employers become aware of racially offensive or threatening conduct in the workplace, they have a legal obligation to take prompt, remedial action aimed at stopping it,” Rudy Sustaita, the regional attorney for the EEOC’s Houston District Office, said in the release. 

The EEOC alleges ExxonMobil violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans discrimination based on race in the workplace. 

“A noose is a longstanding symbol of violence associated with the lynching of African Americans,” said Elizabeth Owen, a senior trial attorney for the EEOC’s New Orleans Field Office. “Such symbols are inherently threatening and significantly alter the workplace environment for Black Americans.” 

The release states the agency filed the lawsuit after failing to reach a settlement with the company. 

ExxonMobil told The Hill in a statement that it disagrees with the EEOC’s allegations and findings, arguing that it encourages employees to report these types of claims and “thoroughly” investigated the allegations.

“The symbols of hate are unacceptable, offensive, and in violation of our corporate policies,” the company said. “We have a zero tolerance policy of any form of harassment or discrimination in the workplace by or towards employees, contractors, suppliers or customers.”

Tags Civil Rights Act of 1964 EEOC Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ExxonMobil noose race discrimination

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  3. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  4. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  5. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  6. Housing affordability hits historic low
  7. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  8. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  9. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  10. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at gender-affirming care for trans youth
  11. Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and ...
  12. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  13. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  14. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  15. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  16. Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat
  17. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  18. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
Load more

Video

See all Video