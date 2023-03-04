trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Lime scooters sues Hertz for poaching engineers

by Nick Robertson - 03/04/23 11:35 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 03/04/23 11:35 AM ET
Greg Nash

Rental scooter company Lime is suing rental car giant Hertz, alleging that the company has engaged in unfair business practices by poaching its workforce.

Lime filed a lawsuit in a California federal court seeking financial damages and to protect its “trade secrets.”

The suit also names two of its former employees, including now-Hertz executive Charlie Fang, accusing them of recruiting Lime employees and sharing Lime trade secrets with Hertz. Lime alleges that after Fang left Lime for Hertz, he repeatedly reached out to and recruited top engineers to the company, in violation with his written termination agreement.

The trade secrets in question are mostly regarding fleet management technology and technology for ridesharing, according to the suit. Lime is the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company, operating in 30 countries, according to its site and the text of the lawsuit.

Fang was Lime’s head of engineering before leaving in October to be Hertz’s senior vice president of product engineering.

“Immediately upon starting his new position at Hertz, Fang started posting messages to his [LinkedIn] network recruiting for engineers to join his new team at Hertz,” the suit alleges.

The second former employee named in the suit, Kai Cong, left Lime in December after being recruited by Fang, the suit alleges. Cong also went on to recruit other Lime employees via LinkedIn and other methods, according to Lime.

The suit alleges that Hertz was aware and did not discourage Fang and Cong’s actions, holding the company responsible as well.

“Fang’s improper poaching of Lime’s employees has significantly harmed Lime because it now faces staff shortages, recruiting costs, and critical project delays that it would not have had to face absent Fang’s violations of his non-solicitation agreements and Hertz’s turning a blind eye to those violations,” the suit says.

Hertz has argued that the non-solicitation clauses in Fang and Cong’s contracts are non-enforceable.

Cong is also accused of downloading and distributing trade secrets to Hertz in the days before his departure from Lime, according to the suit.

Hertz entered bankruptcy in 2020, shortly after the beginning of the pandemic, but the company recovered a year later following a massive injection from new investors.

Tags court battles Hertz Lime

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  2. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  3. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  4. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  5. Here are the states where residents will pay the biggest share of their income ...
  6. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  7. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  8. Trump asks for roughly six-month delay in New York fraud case
  9. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  10. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
  11. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  12. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  13. Why concerns are rising about drug-resistant Shigella infections
  14. Pelosi on DC crime bill: I wish Biden ‘would’ve told us first’
  15. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  16. New storm to bring yet more heavy snow to California
  17. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  18. Nevada Democrats face brewing civil war ahead of 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video