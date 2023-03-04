trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Michigan judge rules Oxford schools, staff cannot be sued for 2021 mass shooting

by Julia Shapero - 03/04/23 8:31 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/04/23 8:31 PM ET
Paul Sancya/ AP
Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Officials planned to welcome students back to Oxford High School on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, which is reopening for the first time since four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during a…

A Michigan judge ruled on Friday that the school district and staff from Oxford High School cannot be sued for the November 2021 mass shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured.

Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan found that Oxford Community Schools and its staff are protected by governmental immunity. The families of two of the victims, as well as several other parents and students, had filed the civil lawsuit against the school district and staff members, as well as the shooter and his parents.

The shooter, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and terrorism charges last October. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for providing their son with access to a gun and failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental health issues. They have both pleaded not guilty.

The lawsuit accused Oxford Community Schools and its staff of “gross negligence and vicarious liability” over their actions leading up to the shooting. 

A teacher saw Ethan Crumbley looking at ammunition on his phone the day before the shooting, leading the school to call and leave a voicemail for his mother, according to The Associated Press.

The day of the shooting, his parents were called into the school to discuss concerning drawings Crumbley had made and were told to take him to counseling within 48 hours.

However, Brennan noted in Friday’s decision that “Ethan Crumbley’s act of firing the gun, rather than the alleged conduct of the individual Oxford Defendants, was ‘the one most immediate, efficient, and direct cause of the injury or damage.’”

She added that even assuming that they were “grossly negligent” in their response, “no reasonable trier of fact could concluded that the conduct of any of the individual Oxford Defendants was ‘the one most immediate, efficient, and direct cause of the injury or damage.’”

Tags Ethan Crumbley Michigan Michigan school shooting Oxford High School Oxford School Shooting school shooting

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll
  2. Former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to divorce husband after 22 years
  3. Do Democrats need a past ‘superstar’ to hold the White House in 2024?
  4. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  5. Five takeaways from this year’s CPAC
  6. Trump frames 2024 as existential fight: ‘This is the final battle’
  7. Here are the states where residents will pay the biggest share of their income ...
  8. Texas GOP votes to censure Rep. Tony Gonzales over support on gun, same-sex ...
  9. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  10. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  11. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  12. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  13. Trump reigns supreme at a diminished CPAC
  14. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  15. Manchin indicates opposition to Biden lands nominee over internal memo
  16. Haley to hit Trump on spending record in closed-door Saturday speech
  17. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary blasts Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She kills jobs by the ...
  18. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
Load more

Video

See all Video