trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Stormy Daniels meets with NY prosecutors in Trump hush-money probe

by Zach Schonfeld - 03/15/23 4:38 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 03/15/23 4:38 PM ET
Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen
Getty Images-AP Photo/Markus Schreiber-AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels met with Manhattan prosecutors on Wednesday, her attorney said, amid the criminal investigation into former President Trump in connection with a hush payment Daniels received.

Daniels’s appearance comes as a grand jury hears evidence in the probe, which revolves around a $130,000 payment that Trump’s then-personal attorney paid to Daniels in October 2016.

“At the request of the Manhattan DA’s office Stormy Daniels and I met with prosecutors today. Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed. #teamstormy,” Clark Brewster, Daniels’s attorney, wrote on Twitter.

Daniels later retweeted Brewster’s note and thanked him for “helping me in our continuing fight for truth and justice.”

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, made the payment weeks ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for Daniels’s silence about an affair she claimed to have had with the former president a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair.

Trump reimbursed Cohen for the payment, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) office is reportedly weighing bringing state charges of falsifying business records against the former president.

Trump’s attorney has said the former president was the victim of extortion and called the potential case “outrageous” during an appearance on ABC on Monday.

Cohen, who is expected to be a key witness, testified before the grand jury earlier this week. Trump was also given an invitation to testify, both signs that prosecutors could be close to seeking an indictment.

Tags Clark Brewster Donald Trump Manhattan District Attorney Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels trump investigation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  4. In surprise, Trump goes after DeSantis on policy
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  7. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  8. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  9. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  10. Bipartisan dinner soothes Harris-Warren tensions
  11. More than one in four Republicans approve of Jan. 6 rioters: poll
  12. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  13. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  14. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  15. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  16. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  17. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  18. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
Load more

Video

See all Video