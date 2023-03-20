Six Oath Keeper associates convicted on Jan. 6 charges

A Washington, D.C., jury on Tuesday found six associates of the far-right group Oath Keeper guilty on charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Four of the associates — Sandra Parker, of Morrow, Ohio; Laura Steele, of Thomasville, N.C.; William Isaacs, of Kissimmee, Fla., and Connie Meggs, of Dunnellon, Fla. — were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, which can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, and other felony charges.

Two others — Michael Greene, of Indianapolis and Bennie Parker, the husband of Sandra Parker — were acquitted on some charges — but the jury is still deliberating on another outstanding felony charge for each.

All six associates were convicted of a misdemeanor related to entering the restricted grounds of the Capitol.

The new convictions are the latest in a number against Oath Keeper associates in connection with the Jan. 6 attacks as the Justice Department goes after those who participated in breaching the Capitol grounds and building.

Last year, Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy, a rare charge that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The six defendants in this latest case didn’t get hit with a seditious conspiracy charge, but were accused of working with other Oath Keepers who were, according to CNN.

The Justice Department reports that roughly 1,000 people have been arrested for crimes related to Capitol breach, and that investigations are still ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.