Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case

Former President Trump shared a post late Tuesday suggesting that he may not face an indictment after all in the Manhattan district attorney’s probe into a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president posted an image of a Fox News article with the headline “Sources say there’s real chance DA may choose not to charge Trump as rumors swirl” to Truth Social.

Trump suggested over the weekend that he could face charges as soon as Tuesday, claiming that “illegal leaks” indicated that “the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

However, a Trump spokesman clarified that the former president had not yet been formally notified of charges and was basing his claim on media reports.

The Manhattan grand jury appears to be gearing up to vote on Wednesday on whether to indict the former president for his role in the $130,000 hush-money payment ahead of the 2016 election, according to NewsNation.

Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations in connection with the payment to Daniels, who alleged she had an extra-marital affair with Trump. Trump has denied the affair.