trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case

by Julia Shapero - 03/22/23 8:11 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/22/23 8:11 AM ET

Former President Trump shared a post late Tuesday suggesting that he may not face an indictment after all in the Manhattan district attorney’s probe into a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president posted an image of a Fox News article with the headline “Sources say there’s real chance DA may choose not to charge Trump as rumors swirl” to Truth Social.

Trump suggested over the weekend that he could face charges as soon as Tuesday, claiming that “illegal leaks” indicated that “the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

However, a Trump spokesman clarified that the former president had not yet been formally notified of charges and was basing his claim on media reports.

The Manhattan grand jury appears to be gearing up to vote on Wednesday on whether to indict the former president for his role in the $130,000 hush-money payment ahead of the 2016 election, according to NewsNation.

Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations in connection with the payment to Daniels, who alleged she had an extra-marital affair with Trump. Trump has denied the affair. 

Tags Donald Trump hush money payment Manhattan District Attorney Michael Cohen Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  3. Biden designates new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
  4. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  5. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  6. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  7. House Republicans pressured to take sides between Trump, DeSantis
  8. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  9. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Will Trump be indicted today?
  11. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
  12. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  13. Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case
  14. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  15. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  16. Trump’s possible indictment: What to watch for
  17. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  18. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
Load more

Video

See all Video