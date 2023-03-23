Trump calls for removal of every top official investigating him

President Trump on Thursday called for the removal of every law enforcement official currently leading investigations into him.

A busy morning on social media for Trump was capped with a post suggesting the leads of four different investigations into his conduct be removed from their post.

Trump’s comments follow significant advances in each investigation.

“District Attorney Bragg is a danger to our Country, and should be removed immediately, along with Radical Lunatic Bombthrower Jack Smith, who is harassing and intimidating innocent people at levels not seen before, ‘Get Trump’ Letitia James, the worst Attorney General in the United States, and Atlanta D.A. Fani Willis, who is trying to make PERFECT phone calls into a plot to destroy America, but reigns over the most violent Crime Scene in America, and does nothing about it!” Trump wrote in a post on his social media site.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is set to meet Monday with a grand jury assembled to hear evidence in a case reviewing whether Trump broke the law in organizing and concealing a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump last weekend predicted he would be arrested Tuesday in connection with the probe — a date that has come and gone as the grand jury continues their closed door meetings.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing an investigation into the mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago as well as the effort to stop the transition of power after the 2020 election, also just scored a major court victory. An appeals court backed a lower court ruling ordering Trump’s attorney in the Mar-a-Lago probe, Evan Corcoran, to turn over documents and transcripts of calls to prosecutors.

The ruling pierces the attorney-client privilege between Corcoran and Trump, with the lower court judge determining the communications are not privileged since they may have been given in furtherance of a crime.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has brought a civil fraud suit against Trump. Efforts by Trump’s team to delay the case for six months do not appear likely to succeed.

Court documents filed earlier this month indicate that Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, told the parties during a recent proceeding that the trial would start as scheduled on Oct. 2 “come hell or high water.”

And Trump’s Georgia-based legal team on Monday sought to quash an investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) into his efforts to influence the 2020 election.

It’s not clear if Trump will be charged in connection with the probe, but the move comes after jurors who served on the grand jury there said this month its final report suggested charges for numerous people connected with Trump’s scheme.

Willis also said in January that charging decisions for multiple defendants are “imminent.”