Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore testified before grand jury in December in documents probe

Timothy Parlatore, an attorney for former President Trump, testified in December before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., investigating the former president’s handling of classified documents, Parlatore confirmed to The Hill.

Parlatore, who oversaw searches of Trump’s properties following an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last August, appeared before the grand jury on Dec. 22 to discuss the Trump team’s efforts to comply with an initial May subpoena to turn over any remaining classified documents in the former president’s possession.

The Justice Department subpoenaed Trump last May, after classified documents were discovered among 15 boxes of presidential records recovered from Mar-a-Lago in January. Trump’s lawyers turned over several more documents with classified markings in June.

Amid concerns that the former president had not turned over additional documents, the FBI executed a search warrant for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

Following the FBI search, Parlatore said he oversaw the searches of Trump’s properties, including his Bedminster golf club, Trump Tower in New York, and an office and a storage unit in Florida. Two documents with classified markings were ultimately found at the Florida storage unit.

The case is being handled by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, with U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell presiding.

Revelations of Parlatore’s grand jury appearance come after another Trump attorney involved in the classified documents case, Evan Corcoran, was ordered to testify before the grand jury last week. An appeals court on Wednesday rejected an effort to challenge the ruling based on attorney-client privilege.