Court Battles

Authorities investigating envelope with white powder sent to Bragg

by Zach Schonfeld - 03/24/23 4:42 PM ET
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office, Friday, March 24, 2023, in New York. The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments is not scheduled to meet on Friday, delaying until next week at the earliest a vote on whether to indict the former president.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

An envelope containing a suspicious letter and white powder was sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), whose office is investigating former President Trump, according to law enforcement.

A New York Police Department spokesperson said the substance was deemed “non-hazardous” but declined to comment further on the matter. When asked about the item, the FBI in a statement said it was responding to an incident in Manhattan involving “a suspicious letter.”

NBC News reported the envelope included a letter that read, “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The spokesperson declined to confirm the note’s contents.

“The D.A. has informed the office that it was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance,” Bragg’s office said in a statement.

Bragg in recent days has appeared to move closer to seeking an indictment against Trump over a $130,000 hush payment that his fixer, attorney Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. 

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, has repeatedly lashed out at Bragg in a series of Truth Social posts as reports surfaced about the progression of the grand jury proceedings.

The former president suggested that he would be arrested this past Tuesday, a prediction that did not come to fruition, as he called for his supporters to protest.

Early Friday morning, Trump said Bragg seeking charges against him could result in “potential death & destruction.”

“The twice-impeached former president’s rhetoric is reckless, reprehensible and irresponsible,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) responded during a Friday press briefing in the Capitol. “It’s dangerous, and if he keeps it up, he’s going to get someone killed.”

