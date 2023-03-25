trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of Wray, Trump

by Julia Shapero - 03/25/23 10:26 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/25/23 10:26 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump sits with FBI Director Christopher Wray during the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony in 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Friday that President Biden will not assert executive privilege over court-ordered depositions from former President Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Trump has also not requested an assertion of privilege over the depositions, the DOJ said in Friday’s filing.

Wray and the former president have been ordered to sit for depositions in lawsuits brought by two former FBI employees who claim they were unfairly targeted for their work investigating Trump’s ties to Russia during the 2016 election.

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok was fired and former FBI attorney Lisa Page resigned from the bureau in 2018, after text messages emerged that showed the two making critical comments about the former president.

The two have claimed they were targeted out of a political vendetta.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Trump and Wray to sit for the depositions last month, after rejecting the Justice Department’s attempts to quash the requests under the “apex doctrine.”

The doctrine allows high-ranking government officials to be deposed when they have personal knowledge on the matter that cannot be obtained elsewhere.

Tags Biden Christopher Wray Christopher Wray Department of Justice Donald Trump Lisa Page Peter Strzok Peter Strzok President Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  2. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  3. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  4. Chicago to debut first commercial electric air taxi route
  5. Greene, Gaetz rip into Haley at Trump rally: She ‘can keep clicking her ...
  6. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  7. House Republicans rebuke Bragg’s ‘unavailing’ refusal to provide ...
  8. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  9. Trump vows to remove ‘thugs and criminals’ from justice system at ...
  10. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  11. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  12. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  13. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  14. Trump suggests he would ‘fight like hell’ for Greene if she ran for Senate
  15. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  16. AOC posts first TikTok in support of the app, says ban ‘doesn’t feel ...
  17. American service member wounded amid additional attacks on US bases in ...
  18. Trump sparks pushback with ‘death and destruction’ post
Load more

Video

See all Video