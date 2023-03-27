trending:

Court Battles

Former National Enquirer CEO testifies before Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump: reports

by Rebecca Beitsch - 03/27/23 5:28 PM ET
A Manhattan grand jury hearing evidence in a probe into former President Trump’s role in a hush money scandal heard from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker as a potential indictment looms.

Pecker, the former chairman of American Media Inc. which publishes the Enquirer, appeared before the grand jury for a second time Monday, according to multiple reports, leaving the courthouse after an hour and a half.

A longtime ally of Trump, Pecker would buy the rights to certain stories that could prove embarrassing to the former president, assisting with a process known as “catch and kill” by buying and burying certain stories. 

Federal prosecutors previously granted Pecker immunity in its probe of Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and tax fraud in connection with a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels after she said she had a sexual encounter with Trump. Trump has denied the relationship.

This is Pecker’s second appearance before the grand jury, and comes after Robert Costello, an attorney with connections to Trump, spoke to the grand jury at the request of Trump’s team seeking to discredit Cohen last week.

