trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house

by Zach Schonfeld - 03/30/23 1:13 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 03/30/23 1:13 PM ET
FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol rioter better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was released from federal prison early and transferred to a halfway house on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Prisons said Chansley was moved to “community confinement.” The term can either refer to home confinement or a halfway house, but Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney, confirmed it was the latter.

“After serving eleven months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law abiding and enriching life,” Watkins said in a statement.

The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement, “for safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including transfers or release plans, nor do we specify an individual’s specific location while in community confinement.”

Chansley, who gained national attention for wearing face paint and a horned headdress during the riot, pleaded guilty to obstruction and was sentenced in November 2021 to 41 months in prison.

The bureau now lists Chansley’s release date as May 25 of this year. The bureau declined to discuss the specifics of Chansley’s case, but inmates are able to shave off part of their sentences for good conduct while behind bars.

The Hill has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

Earlier this month, Chansley returned to the spotlight after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)  granted Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to a trove of about 44,000 hours of Capitol security footage from Jan. 6.

Carlson leveraged the footage to argue the riot was “mostly peaceful chaos,” and he showed footage of Chansley walking around the Capitol unimpeded by a group of officers who followed him.

Federal prosecutors later said in court filings that Carlson omitted key footage and only showed four minutes out of about an hour that Chansley spent in the building.

Tags Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons Jacob Chansley Jan. 6 Capitol riot QAnon Shaman

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  2. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  5. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  6. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  7. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over school shooting comments
  8. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  9. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. GOP lawmaker decries state bill that could execute a woman over an abortion
  12. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  13. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
  14. DeSantis-picked state board says Disney stripped its powers
  15. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  16. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
  17. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  18. ‘You don’t want to fall for this’: BBB warns of smart TV scam
Load more

Video

See all Video