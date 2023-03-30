‘It’s embarrassing’: Progressives slam Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels case

A leading progressive group is calling the reason for former President Trump’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury “embarrassing.”

Following the news that Trump was being indicted in his home state of New York on Thursday, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee released a statement emphasizing several other reasons why it believes the former president should have faced legal consequences.

“Today’s indictment of Donald Trump by a grand jury of everyday Americans shows that nobody is above the law,” wrote Adam Green, the group’s co-founder.

“But let’s be honest: After inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, pressuring local officials to overturn the 2020 election, receiving financial kickbacks from foreign powers, and numerous other crimes during his presidency, it’s embarrassing and infuriating that the first indictment against Trump is about…Stormy Daniels.”

“The January 6th Select Committee and bold leaders like [Rep.] Jamie Raskin [(D-Md.)] did their job. It’s time for [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and the Justice Department to do theirs,” Green concludes.

The New York Times was first to report that Trump, who was impeached twice while in office and is currently a leading contender for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, was being indicted for his alleged involvement in payments to Daniels, an adult film actress.