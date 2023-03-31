trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Graham: Trump should ‘smash some windows’ on way to DA’s office 

by Alexander Bolton - 03/31/23 2:16 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 03/31/23 2:16 PM ET

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joked on Twitter that former President Trump should “smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop” on his way to the Manhattan district attorney’s office as a tactic to avoid prosecution.  

Graham, the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, made the ironic comment to allude to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) reputation as a soft-on-crime prosecutor and his record of winning fewer felony convictions than his predecessor.  

“How can President Trump avoid prosecution in New York?” Graham tweeted to set up his punchline.  

“On the way to the DA’s office on Tuesday, Trump should smash some windows, rob a few shops and punch a cop. He would be released IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote.  

The joke took a shot at Bragg’s record in office since winning election in 2021.  

The New York Post reported in November that Bragg had downgraded 52 percent of felony cases in his jurisdiction to misdemeanors — doing so significantly more often than his predecessor, former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.  

The Post also reported that Bragg’s office won conviction in only 51 percent of felony cases, compared to the 68-percent conviction rate Vance compiled in 2019.  

Bragg has come under fire from critics for circulating a memo in January of last year instructing prosecutors to seek prison sentences for only the most serious crimes.  

He backed off that guidance in February of last year by circulating an email to his staff clarifying that prosecutors should use their own judgment and discretion in deciding how to handle cases and what penalties to seek.

Tags Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Donald Trump Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News to trial
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  4. Trump indictment: What we know and what happens next
  5. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  6. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  7. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  8. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  9. Graham: Trump should ‘smash some windows’ on way to DA’s office 
  10. Exonerated Central Park Five defendant calls Trump indictment ‘karma’
  11. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  12. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  13. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  14. What lawmakers are saying about Trump’s indictment
  15. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  16. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
  17. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  18. Scarborough mocks Graham’s call for Trump support: He ‘knows what a bad man ...
Load more

Video

See all Video