trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Jury slashes payout to former Tesla worker who faced racist abuse

by Lauren Sforza - 04/03/23 6:58 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/03/23 6:58 PM ET
The logo of Tesla model 3 is seen at the Auto show on Oct. 3, 2018, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A San Francisco jury on Monday cut about 98 percent Tesla’s payout to a former contract worker who faced racist abuse while working with the company.

Owen Diaz, a Black ex-contractor of Tesla, won a $137 million lawsuit in 2021 against the company, but Bloomberg reports that a jury determined that Tesla only owes him $3.2 million.

Diaz said in his initial lawsuit that he endured “daily racist epithets,” including the N-word, during his time at a California factory.

Diaz had chosen a retrial last June after a judge decided the initial payout was too high.

The $137 million payout was the largest amount ever awarded to an individual who filed a lawsuit over discrimination, Bloomberg reported.

Diaz’s lawyer argued during the trial that Tesla should instead award Diaz $150 million in punitive damages.

During the retrial, the jury ultimately decided that he should receive $175,000 for non-economic damages and $3 million in punitive damages, according to court documents.

Another Tesla employee, Melvin Berry, was awarded a payout of $1 million by the company also for racial discrimination in 2021. Berry, who is also Black, worked at a California plant where his supervisors called him a racial slur.

Tags Melvin Berry Owen Diaz racial discrimination Tesla

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  2. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  3. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  4. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  5. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  6. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  7. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  8. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  9. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  10. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  11. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  12. Disney chief knocks DeSantis’s attacks on company as ‘anti-Florida’
  13. Asa Hutchinson hits Trump over ‘J6 Prison Choir’ song
  14. Trump’s lawyers argue against cameras in courtroom: Would create ...
  15. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  16. Satellite images show dozens of Russian trenches built across Crimea: report
  17. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  18. Trump hires white-collar defense attorney in hush money case
Load more

Video

See all Video