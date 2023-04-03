trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

NY judge rules no video cameras in court during Trump’s arraignment: reports

by Lauren Sforza - 04/03/23 11:13 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/03/23 11:13 PM ET
Former President Trump arrives at Trump Tower
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
Former President Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump arrived in New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

New York Judge Juan Merchan ruled on Monday night that a handful of photographers will be allowed to take pictures in the courtroom where former President Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday, but he will not allow video cameras, according to reports.

Merchan issued his ruling after Trump’s legal team argued against having cameras in the court room, saying that it would create a “circus-like” atmosphere. The decision, reported by ABC News and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, said that five still photographers would be allowed in the courtroom for several minutes before being vacated from the room.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges,” Merchan wrote in the decision, as reported by ABC.

The decision also reportedly stated that no electronic devices would be allowed in the main or overflow courtrooms.

Trump is expected to appear in court for his arraignment regarding his involvement in the 2016 hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair that he has repeatedly denied. He was indicted last week as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into the payments.

Tags Alvin Bragg Donald Trump Juan Merchan Stormy Daniels Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  2. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  3. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  4. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  5. NYC mayor warns Greene over Trump: 'Be on your best behavior'
  6. Tennessee lawmakers stripped of committees after joining gun violence protests
  7. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  8. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  9. Republicans grapple with their weakness among Generation Z voters
  10. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  11. Here’s where US military will open bases in the Philippines in move to ...
  12. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  13. NY judge rules no video cameras in court during Trump’s arraignment: reports
  14. Greene says NYC mayor is ‘delusional,’ trying to curb her First Amendment ...
  15. Barr: Trump should not testify in hush money case because ‘he lacks all self ...
  16. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
  17. Giuliani argues that Trump’s hush money payments were a ‘business expense’
  18. Afghanistan war veteran announces primary challenge against Santos
Load more

Video

See all Video