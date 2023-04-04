trending:

Court Battles

Protesters fight over ‘Trump lies all the time’ banner

by Julia Shapero - 04/04/23 2:22 PM ET
Protesters outside a Manhattan courthouse fought over a banner reading “Trump lies all the time,” ahead of former President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

A woman wearing a red hat walked into the middle of the massive banner, which was laid out on the ground, as both anti-Trump and pro-Trump demonstrators gathered on Tuesday morning. She began trying to gather up the banner, before tripping and falling on the fabric, according to multiple videos of the incident.

Several anti-Trump protesters attempted to reposition the banner, but the woman dragged the banner after her as she stood up, knocking over another person in the process. 

“You’re on the wrong side,” the woman yelled, as the anti-Trump protesters tried to yank the banner away.

Another woman wrapped in an American flag with a “Make America Great Again” hat joined in the effort amid shouts of “tear this shit up,” before members of the New York Police Department ultimately broke up the scuffle.

Trump is set to be arraigned on criminal charges on Tuesday for his role in a 2016 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 to buy silence about an alleged affair with the former president ahead of the 2016 election.

Tags Donald Trump New York City Stormy Daniels Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

