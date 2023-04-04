Bragg defends charges against Trump: ‘The case was ready’

With the indictment of former President Trump unsealed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) on Tuesday afternoon addressed his office’s investigation in his fullest public comments yet about the probe.

Bragg walked out in front of the cameras shortly after 4 p.m., roughly 40 minutes after exiting the courtroom from Trump’s arraignment. Bragg had sat behind the prosecution table in the first main row of seats in the courtroom and did not speak during the proceeding.

“Trump was arraigned on a New York Supreme Court indictment returned by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree,” Bragg said.

“Under New York State law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud, and an intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about.”

The highly anticipated arraignment related to a hush payment that Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Trump reimbursed Cohen in monthly installments and recorded it a legal expense.

During his first months in office, Bragg declined to seek charges against Trump about a different matter, leading two top prosecutors in the probe to resign in protest.

Responding to several questions Tuesday about why he brought these charges now, Bragg repeatedly said it was because the evidence and the case were “ready.”

“I’ve been doing this for 24 years,” Bragg said. “And I’m no stranger to rigorous, complex investigations. I bring cases when they’re ready. Having now conducted a rigorous, thorough investigation, the case was ready to be brought, and it was brought.”

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and has previously portrayed the case as a political prosecution.

In a series of recent Truth Social posts, he has attacked the district attorney, and on Monday night, he called for Bragg to be indicted. Bragg did not address those posts during his press conference, although members of his team called them “irresponsible” during Tuesday’s arraignment.

When asked about why he moved forward with the case given that federal prosecutors and Bragg’s predecessor passed on filing charges in the hush money probe, Bragg said his office had since that time received “more evidence” and met with additional witnesses.

“We have a distinct and strong — I would say profound — independent interest in New York state,” he added. “This is the business capital of the world. We regularly bring cases involving false business statements. The bedrock of, in fact the basis for business integrity and a well-functioning business marketplace is true and accurate record-keeping. That’s the charge that was brought here.”

Trump did not speak to the media or his supporters before or after his arraignment, but posted to Truth Social shortly before arriving at the court.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” he wrote.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, warned Trump on Tuesday to “refrain” from social media posts with the potential to incite violence, but did not impose a gag order on the former president. The next court date for Dec. 4.

Trump is expected to speak from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night.