trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Texas shooting victims reach $144.5M settlement with DOJ

by Julia Shapero - 04/05/23 11:16 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/05/23 11:16 AM ET
FILE – Christina Osborn and her children Alexander Osborn and Bella Araiza visit a makeshift memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland Springs Baptist Church, Nov. 12, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached a tentative $144.5 million settlement agreement with the victims of a 2017 shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, the department announced on Wednesday.

The settlement would resolve the federal government’s drawn-out legal battle with the families of the victims and survivors of the mass shooting after a federal judge found the government at least partially responsible for the attack.

“No words or amount of money can diminish the immense tragedy of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement. “Today’s announcement brings the litigation to a close, ending a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime.”

A former member of the U.S. Air Force, Devin Kelley, opened fire at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs during its Sunday services on Nov. 5, 2017, killing 26 people and injuring 22 more. 

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez found the government 60 percent responsible for the attack, after the Air Force failed to report Kelley’s criminal history to the FBI. 

“[T]he evidence shows that — had the Government done its job and properly reported Kelley’s information into the background check system — it is more likely than not that Kelley would have been deterred from carrying out the Church shooting,” Rodriguez said in the July 2021 ruling.

The U.S. government, which was ordered to pay $230 million to the victims of the shooting, had appealed the ruling in June 2022.

Tags AIr Force Devin Kelley DOJ Justice Department mass shooting Settlement Sutherland Springs shooting Vanita Gupta Vanita Gupta

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. New cars have become luxury items
  3. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  4. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  5. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  6. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  9. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  10. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  11. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  12. MSNBC doesn’t carry Trump Mar-a-Lago speech
  13. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  14. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  15. Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor’s race
  16. Graham calls for donations following Trump indictment: ‘One last chance here ...
  17. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  18. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
Load more

Video

See all Video