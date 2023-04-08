trending:

Court Battles

DOJ seeks nearly 16-year sentence for Jan. 6 rioter who pinned officer in door frame

by Julia Shapero - 04/08/23 8:47 PM ET
Rioters try to enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking a nearly 16-year prison sentence for a Jan. 6 rioter who pinned an officer in a door frame amid the attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Patrick McCaughey III, 25, used a stolen riot shield to crush Officer Daniel Hodges in a metal door frame for more than two minutes. 

In one of the most recognizable moments of the day, the trapped officer screamed out in pain, as he was disarmed and attacked by other rioters and the mob engaged in a heave-ho movement in an effort to force its way through the lower west terrace tunnel.

McCaughey was found guilty last September of seven felonies and two misdemeanors, including aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon.

The government is seeking a 188-month sentence for McCaughey, one of the longest it has sought for a Jan. 6 rioter, according to Politico.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Paschall noted in a sentencing memorandum filed on Friday that McCaughey’s actions were particularly “egregious and protracted,” compared to that of the other rioters he stood trial with.

“The actions taken by this defendant were heinous, and his sentence should reflect that,” Paschall wrote.

“The defendant’s actions on January 6 show an absolute disregard for the rule of law coupled with a willingness to incite and engage in violence,” she added in Friday’s filing. “The nature and circumstances of this defendant’s crimes weigh heavily towards a significant term of incarceration.”

