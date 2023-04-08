trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Michael Cohen says he wasn’t vindicated by Trump charges: ‘Very sad day for America’

by Julia Shapero - 04/08/23 10:28 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/08/23 10:28 PM ET
(AP Photo/Andrew Kelly via Pool/Yuki Iwamura)

Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s onetime personal attorney and key witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case, said he did not feel vindicated by the charges brought against Trump on Tuesday.

“I’m glad that accountability is finally at Donald’s doorstep,” Cohen told MSNBC’s Katie Phang on Saturday. “But at the end of the day, it’s a very sad day for America in the fact that he’s the first president in U.S. history to be indicted.” 

“It’s such a terrible look for the United States of America, especially in the eyes of foreigners, in the eyes of our allies,” he added. “And I think it also shows an inherent weakness to our adversaries.”

“So, it’s a terrible day for America, but it is a good day for justice and accountability,” he added.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday for his role in a 2016 hush money payment. 

Cohen, who served as the former president’s fixer at the time, paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 ahead of the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged affair with Trump. He pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in 2018 in connection with the hush money payment.

The former president’s charges — which he pleaded not guilty to — arise from the series of reimbursement payments he made to Cohen throughout 2017.

Trump and his allies have repeatedly denounced Bragg’s case as a “political prosecution” and accused the Manhattan district attorney of “weaponizing our justice system.” 

Ahead of Trump’s arraignment last weekend, Cohen criticized Republicans who have continued to defend the former president, suggesting they are “in the cult.”

“They’re in the cult. And I know what it’s like to be in the cult,” Cohen told CBS News’ Robert Costa. “It’s time to wash your eyes and to see exactly who Donald Trump is.”

“It’s time to start to listen to the truth,” he said.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump arraignment Manhattan District Attorney Michael Cohen Michael Cohen Stormy Daniels Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Warning signs flash for Republicans on abortion ahead of 2024
  2. Four things to know about the Texas abortion pill ruling
  3. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  4. House Oversight Democrats say Chairman Comer held back evidence, misled on ...
  5. DOJ seeks nearly 16-year sentence for Jan. 6 rioter who pinned officer in door ...
  6. Democrats ask chief justice to investigate Clarence Thomas trips: ‘It is your ...
  7. Raskin reveals Oversight Republicans have quietly sent six subpoenas in probe ...
  8. ‘I was screaming before you interrupted me’: American politics has become ...
  9. Democrats eager to take on Boebert again after near-upset
  10. Abbott seeks pardon for Army sergeant convicted of murder during Black Lives ...
  11. French outreach to China highlights Europe’s divide with US
  12. Michael Cohen says he wasn’t vindicated by Trump charges: ‘Very sad day for ...
  13. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  14. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  15. Sunday shows preview: Fallout from Trump charges continues, gun reform debate ...
  16. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  17. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  18. Jordan probes hiring of top Manhattan Trump prosecutor
Load more

Video

See all Video