trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Stephen Miller testifies before grand jury about Jan. 6 conversations with Trump: reports

by Jared Gans - 04/11/23 4:25 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/11/23 4:25 PM ET

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller met with a federal grand jury to testify on conversations he had with the ex-president related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. 

CNN reported that Miller would likely be questioned about a phone call he had with then-President Trump minutes before the rally at the Ellipse that preceded the attack. Bloomberg also reported that Miller entered the courthouse in Washington, D.C., where the grand jury meets, along with two of his attorneys. 

Miller’s appearance came after D.C. District Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled last month that Miller, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and other former Trump officials must testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into Jan. 6. 

Trump appealed the decision, but the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the order last week. 

The Hill has reached out to Miller for comment.

CNN reported that Miller and his attorney declined to comment. Bloomberg reported that Miller did not speak to reporters as he entered the courthouse and the grand jury suite.

Miller is the latest former Trump official to testify in the probe by special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s role in the insurrection and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Smith is also investigating alleged mishandling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced last week that he would not appeal after a federal judge ruled he must testify before the grand jury, but Trump appealed the ruling on arguments of executive privilege. 

CNN reported that Miller appeared before the grand jury previously in November, when he declined to answer some questions because of Trump’s assertion of executive privilege over the conversations they had.

Tags Donald Trump grand jury Jack Smith Jan. 6 insurrection Stephen Miller Stephen Miller

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  2. Bragg sues Jim Jordan over ‘campaign to intimidate and attack’
  3. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  4. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  5. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  6. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  7. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  8. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  9. Trump trolls Biden on reelection remarks
  10. Man who threw fire extinguisher at officers on Jan. 6 sentenced to 52 months in ...
  11. Stephen Miller testifies before grand jury about Jan. 6 conversations with ...
  12. Trump says golden golf club Abe gave him has been sent to Archives
  13. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  14. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  15. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  16. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  17. Rep. Dingell passes on Senate run in Michigan
  18. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
Load more

Video

See all Video