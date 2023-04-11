Stephen Miller testifies before grand jury about Jan. 6 conversations with Trump: reports

Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller met with a federal grand jury to testify on conversations he had with the ex-president related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

CNN reported that Miller would likely be questioned about a phone call he had with then-President Trump minutes before the rally at the Ellipse that preceded the attack. Bloomberg also reported that Miller entered the courthouse in Washington, D.C., where the grand jury meets, along with two of his attorneys.

Miller’s appearance came after D.C. District Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled last month that Miller, former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and other former Trump officials must testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into Jan. 6.

Trump appealed the decision, but the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the order last week.

The Hill has reached out to Miller for comment.

CNN reported that Miller and his attorney declined to comment. Bloomberg reported that Miller did not speak to reporters as he entered the courthouse and the grand jury suite.

Miller is the latest former Trump official to testify in the probe by special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s role in the insurrection and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Smith is also investigating alleged mishandling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced last week that he would not appeal after a federal judge ruled he must testify before the grand jury, but Trump appealed the ruling on arguments of executive privilege.

CNN reported that Miller appeared before the grand jury previously in November, when he declined to answer some questions because of Trump’s assertion of executive privilege over the conversations they had.