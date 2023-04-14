trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Former Trump intelligence chief John Ratcliffe appears before Jan. 6 grand jury: report

by Nick Robertson - 04/14/23 8:48 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/14/23 8:48 AM ET

Former Trump administration director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe appeared before the grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, according to ABC News.

Ratcliffe joins Trump aide Steven Miller and homeland security official Ken Cuccinelli as one of a number of Trump administration officials that have been spotted at the federal court where the grand jury is held.

Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly attempted to prevent advisors like Ratcliffe from being ordered to testify, but have lost those demands.

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is among other administration officials asked to provide further testimony.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump’s potential involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and any and all attempts by Trump to overturn the 2020 election federally.

“The DOJ is continuously stepping far outside the standard norms in attempting to destroy the long accepted, long held, Constitutionally based standards of attorney-client privilege and executive privilege,” a Trump spokesman said in a statement last month.

“There is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump,” the spokesman added. ”The deranged Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media are corrupting the legal process and weaponizing the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion, because they are clearly losing the political battle.”

Trump also faces a criminal probe in Georgia looking into allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election there.

Tags Donald Trump Insurrection Jack Smith Jack Smith jack smith investigation January 6 John Ratcliffe John Ratcliffe Ken Cuccinelli Ken Cuccinelli Mark Meadows special counsel steven miller Steven Miller trump investigation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  2. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  3. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  4. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  5. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  6. Barr: Trump faces legal peril because he’s ‘his own worst enemy’
  7. It’s only the beginning of America’s reckoning with Trump
  8. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  9. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  10. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  11. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  12. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  13. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  14. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  15. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  16. Whitmer signs gun safety bills in wake of school shootings
  17. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  18. Former Trump intelligence chief John Ratcliffe appears before Jan. 6 grand ...
Load more

Video

See all Video