Court Battles

Clarence Thomas claimed income from defunct real estate firm: report

by Julia Mueller - 04/16/23 5:38 PM ET
Clarence Thomas
FILE – Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has claimed on financial disclosure documents that his family received hundreds of thousands in income from a now-defunct real estate firm, according to a new report from the Washington Post.

The Post reports that Thomas said the income came from Ginger, Ltd., Partnership, a real estate firm launched by his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, and her family, that was shut down in 2006. 

A new firm was opened under the name Ginger Holdings, LLC, according to the report, but Thomas continued to claim income from the unused firm. The Post notes that the discrepancy could be a mere error, but it comes as Thomas faces scrutiny for his finances as he serves on the nation’s highest court. 

A ProPublica report earlier this month said a Republican mega-donor paid for Thomas to take part in various luxury vacations over two decades, which the justice did not disclose. A subsequent report found that Thomas also didn’t disclose a 2014 real estate deal he’d made with the same Texas billionaire, Harlan Crow. 

The revelations sparked outrage, and Thomas said after the report that he was “advised” that he did not need to disclose the trips — and hasn’t yet commented on the real estate deal.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called for Thomas to be impeached over the findings, and Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats have urged Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate Thomas’s reported conduct. An ethics watchdog nonprofit organization filed a civil and criminal complaint against the justice.

