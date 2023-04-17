trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Judge denies Trump bid to delay trial over E. Jean Carroll rape allegation

by Stephen Neukam - 04/17/23 1:30 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/17/23 1:30 PM ET

Former President Trump’s trial in a case for alleged rape and libel is set to begin next week after a judge on Monday rejected Trump’s request for a one-month delay of the proceedings.

The civil trial stemming from author E. Jean Carroll’s allegation that Trump raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s will begin as scheduled on April 25. Trump has denied that the rape ever happened.

The judge denied an argument by Trump lawyers that a one-month delay in the trial was needed after the former president was indicted by a New York grand jury on felony charges of falsifying business records, saying it had caused so much publicity that the pause was warranted.

Manhattan Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected the argument, saying the criminal charges are “entirely unrelated” to the civil case and that Trump provoked much of the media coverage himself.

“This case is entirely unrelated to the state prosecution,” Kaplan said in the Monday decision. “The suggestion that the recent media coverage of the New York indictment – coverage significantly (though certainly not entirely) invited or provoked by Mr. Trump’s own actions – would preclude selection of a fair and impartial jury on April 25 is pure speculation.”

Kaplan also said he was concerned that the request for the pause was another “delay tactic” by Trump.

Carroll alleged in a lawsuit that Trump defamed her by calling her a liar when he denied that he raped her in a department store dressing room. She added a charge of battery under a recent New York law that allows survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attackers in cases in which the statute of limitations has expired.

The civil suit against Trump is just one of the several legal woes facing the presidential candidate, including two federal probes into his handling of classified documents and his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Trump was also charged earlier this month with 34 felony counts in his alleged role in hush-money payments made during the 2016 election.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll Lewis A. Kaplan Trump rape allegation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  2. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  3. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  4. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  5. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  6. McCarthy slams Biden, makes case for GOP moving on debt ceiling ‘in the ...
  7. GOP mega donor says Clarence Thomas is victim of ‘political hit job’
  8. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  9. Schumer will move to replace Feinstein on Judiciary panel this week 
  10. Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lindsey Graham by posting edited photo of ...
  11. Democratic senators favor forcing House vote on debt limit increase 
  12. Blackburn says she won’t go along with plan to replace Feinstein on Judiciary ...
  13. US arrests two in connection with ‘secret’ Chinese police station in NY
  14. Kari Lake holds wide lead in hypothetical Arizona Senate GOP primary: poll
  15. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  16. Elon Musk claims the US government had ‘full access’ to private Twitter DMs
  17. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on violent crime in Manhattan
  18. Republicans’ cult of the assault weapon won’t withstand Gen Z
Load more

Video

See all Video