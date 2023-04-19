trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes appeals ‘unjust’ conviction

by Julia Mueller - 04/19/23 8:26 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/19/23 8:26 PM ET

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has filed an appeal of her “unjust conviction” on four counts of wire fraud in connection with her now-defunct blood-testing company. 

Holmes in a Monday filing appealed her 2022 conviction, for which she was sentenced last year to more than 11 years in prison.

“This Court should reverse the conviction or at a minimum remand for resentencing,” the filing argues. 

Holmes’s legal team contends that a number of errors plagued Holmes’s trial, and argues that the government “largely parroted the public narrative” that Holmes “knowingly and intentionally misrepresented to investors the capabilities of Theranos’ technology.” 

The filing counters that “highly credentialed Theranos scientists” and outsiders told Holmes that the blood-testing tech worked, that some of the company’s developments received patents and that the Food and Drug Administration approved an assay on proprietary Theranos technology in 2015.

Holmes’s team also argues the government didn’t call its retained expert at trial, and then “toppled the Rules of Evidence and cast aside the Confrontation Clause,” which guarantees defendants in criminal cases the right to confront witnesses, with the “indulgence” of the district court by presenting “quintessential expert opinion” in non-expert testimony.

“These errors—together with the exclusion of prior testimony from Holmes’ co-defendant taking sole responsibility for the company’s financial model—produced an unjust conviction,” the appeal reads.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled earlier this month that Holmes has to stay jailed during the appeal. He said that the ex-CEO did not introduce new evidence that is “likely to result in reversal or an order for a new trial on all counts.” The court has scheduled Holmes to surrender herself to begin her sentence on April 27.

Holmes and her co-conspirator at Theranos — Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani — faced separate trials, but were both accused of crimes related to misrepresenting Theranos’s blood-testing system to investors and patients. Balwani was convicted on 12 felony counts of defrauding investors and patients, and was sentenced to almost 13 years in prison. 

Holmes famously claimed that the tech only needed as little as a drop of blood to test for a wide range of health conditions.

Tags Appeal Elizabeth Holmes Elizabeth Holmes Theranos

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Judge denies Bragg’s bid to block House GOP’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz in ...
  3. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  4. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
  5. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  6. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  7. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  8. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  9. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  10. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  11. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  12. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  13. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  14. Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes appeals ‘unjust’ conviction
  15. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
  16. Senators spar as IRS mulls major shifts to tax-filing
  17. ABC, CNN anchors press Dominion over Fox News settlement: ‘What you didn’t ...
  18. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video