Court Battles

READ: Supreme Court order to pause abortion pill restrictions

by The Hill Staff - 04/21/23 8:33 PM ET
The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court has preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues. The justices on Friday granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a pause on a lower court decision that would block the prescribing and distribution of mifepristone as the Biden administration appeals the order.

The decision is a temporary victory for the administration that for now, keeps the Food and Drug Administration’s authority on drug approvals. 

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito both said they would have denied the request for a pause.

Read the full order and Alito’s dissent here.

Tags abortion pill Joe Biden mifepristone Samuel Alito Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

