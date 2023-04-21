READ: Supreme Court order to pause abortion pill restrictions

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a pause on a lower court decision that would block the prescribing and distribution of mifepristone as the Biden administration appeals the order.



The decision is a temporary victory for the administration that for now, keeps the Food and Drug Administration’s authority on drug approvals.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito both said they would have denied the request for a pause.

Read the full order and Alito’s dissent here.