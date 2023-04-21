trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Democratic lawmakers unite in support of Supreme Court stay on abortion pill restrictions

by Lauren Sforza - 04/21/23 10:42 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/21/23 10:42 PM ET
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, listens as they talk to reporters at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Democratic lawmakers have come together in support of the Supreme Court order that paused a lower court ruling Friday that would have restricted access to the the common abortion pill mifepristone.

The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration Friday in a brief order that will hold back a Texas federal judge’s ruling that the Federal Drug and Food Administration (FDA) approval of the drug mifepristone was unsafely rushed and should be restricted. This decision made by the Supreme Court is a temporary victory for the Biden administration, allowing the FDA to maintain its authority on drug approvals.

President Biden and Democrats have now united to celebrate the Supreme Court victory, saying that the repercussions of the Texas ruling would question the FDA’s authority while restricting medical care to women.

Many Democrats pointed out that mifepristone has been a safe and effective drug since it was made available on the market in 2000 after a four-year approval process. Several also hailed the Supreme Court’s order on Friday as the “right decision,” but said more work needs to be down to codify access to the abortion pill.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tweeted Friday that FDA experts’ judgement should not be replaced with a judges’ “rulings that have no basis in science or law.”

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is the right decision for millions of women nationwide. But it is only temporary,” Pelosi tweeted. “The fight to protect women’s health freedom is not over yet. As this case proceeds, Democrats will never stop fighting to ensure access to this vital medication.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) echoed Pelosi’s call for Democrats not to stop fighting against the ruling in a separate tweet.

“Today’s decision shows how dangerously misguided and abhorrent the ruling by Texas District Court was,” Schumer wrote. “While this is a temporary victory, this is hardly the end of the fight to protect women’s health choices.”

“Democrats won’t stop fighting and we will prevail,” he added.

Sen. Maria Cantrell (D-Wash.) also tweeted that the challenge for abortion access remains ongoing.

“Until we pass a federal law codifying abortion rights nationwide, these challenges to abortion rights will continue,” she wrote.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) tweeted that providing women access to abortion health care should never be this “dangerously close.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said that the ruling was the “right decision,” adding that any other decision “would have set a dangerous new precedent where one rogue judge could strip away access to a safe and effective medication for millions of Americans.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called out “Extremist Republican politicians” for targeting access to the abortion pill.

“This fight is not over,” she posted on Twitter.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) also accused Republicans of “working to halt abortion access,” adding that they must protect access to abortion “permanently.”

The 5th Circuit has scheduled an oral argument in the Biden administration’s appeal for May 17. Access to mifepristone will remain unchanged at least until the three-judge panel issues its ruling, but a party could then again appeal to the Supreme Court.

Tags abortion pill Chuck Schumer democrats Joe Biden mifepristone Nancy Pelosi Supreme Court Tammy Duckworth

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  2. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  3. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  4. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  7. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  8. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  9. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  10. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  11. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  12. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  13. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  16. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  17. Musk removes ‘government-funded’ labels after scrutiny leads some outlets ...
  18. Fourth Marine recruit dies at Parris Island boot camp in two years
Load more

Video

See all Video