trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

House GOP, Bragg reach agreement for ex-prosecutor to testify in Trump indictment probe

by Nick Robertson - 04/22/23 8:07 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/22/23 8:07 AM ET
Getty Images / Associated Press

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the House Judiciary Committee on Friday came to an agreement for Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor in the office’s criminal investigation of former President Trump, to testify before the panel.

The committee subpoenaed Pomerantz as part of its probe into the DA’s office that began after Trump predicted his forthcoming arrest in the investigation. District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) initially sought to block the subpoena, but a federal judge denied that effort earlier this week. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily delayed Pomerantz’s deposition hours before it was scheduled to take place amid an appeal from the DA’s office.

“This evening, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office withdrew its appeal in Bragg v. Jordan. Mr. Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” a spokesperson for House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said in a statement on Friday.

Despite the previous effort to block the deposition, the Manhattan DA’s Office presented the agreement as a win.

“Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests,” a spokesperson for the office said in a statement.

Pomerantz previously served as one of the DA’s office’s top prosecutors in the Trump case. He resigned in February 2022, shortly after Bragg took office and more than a year before the former president was indicted. He has said he left due to Bragg’s reluctance to seek criminal charges against Trump at the time.

Pomerantz will be questioned by the committee on May 12 alongside legal counsel from the DA’s office. 

Tags Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg bragg bias Jim Jordan Jim Jordan Mark Pomerantz Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  4. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  5. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  6. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  7. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  8. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  9. House GOP, Bragg reach agreement for ex-prosecutor to testify in Trump ...
  10. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  11. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  12. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  13. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  14. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  15. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  16. Why is everyone trashing Alvin Bragg?
  17. What to know about the emerging crisis in Sudan
  18. The costs of doing away with tenure
Load more

Video

See all Video