trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

What to know as Tree of Life synagogue shooting trial begins

by Julia Mueller - 04/24/23 12:34 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/24/23 12:34 PM ET
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. The man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history has for years been trying unsuccessfully to avoid having a federal jury decide whether to convict him of shooting to death 11 people during services in a Pittsburgh synagogue, a trial scheduled to get underway with jury selection in less than two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE – A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. The man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history has for years been trying unsuccessfully to avoid having a federal jury decide whether to convict him of shooting to death 11 people during services in a Pittsburgh synagogue, a trial scheduled to get underway with jury selection in less than two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Jury selection begins Monday for the trial of a man accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, more than four years after the massacre took place.

Here’s what to know as the trial starts up.

Shooting killed 11 in Pittsburgh

Robert Gregory Bowers, a truck driver from the Pittsburgh suburbs, is accused of killing 11 Jewish worshippers at the Pittsburgh-area Tree of Life synagogue. Seven others were injured, including officers who exchanged fire with the gunman.

Police sources said at the time the shooter shouted “all Jews must die” as he entered the building and opened fire. Members of three congregations — the Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light Jewish congregations — had gathered for worship.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called the attack the deadliest against Jewish people in U.S. history.

Accused faces 63 charges, including hate crimes charges

Bowers, 50, faces 63 charges, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death and 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death.

He offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but federal prosecutors turned him down and are seeking the death penalty. Bowers has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have said Bowers “harbored deep, murderous animosity towards all Jewish people” and alleged that he “promoted his antisemitic views” to followers on social media.

Bowers allegedly carried out the attack with a Colt AR-15 rifle and three Glock .357 handguns.

Prosecutors seek death penalty 

Despite President Biden’s campaign trail claims that he would seek to abolish the death penalty at the federal level, prosecutors continue to seek such a sentence for Bowers.

But Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) has said he won’t sign any execution warrants as governor.

“It’s hard to imagine a more heinous crime than murdering 11 people as they pray. And candidly, my first reaction was that the killer deserved to be put to death. Over time, however, my belief on this topic has evolved,” Shapiro said in February.

“I listened to the members of the Tree of Life community and was blown away by their courage and their fortitude. They told me, that even after all the pain and anguish, they did not want the killer put to death,” he said.

The shooter who killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison, rather than the death penalty, last year.

Defense says Bowers has mental health struggles

Bowers’ defense team argued in a filing last month, just ahead of trial, that the defendant has schizophrenia, epilepsy and structural and functional brain impairments that they say are supported by neuropsychological testing and brain imaging.

At the same time, they’ve argued prosecutors should not conduct their own probe into all aspects of Bowers’ mental health. 

Trial comes over 4 years after shooting

The trial is starting more than four years after the tragedy. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the trial was delayed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and by the nature of the high-profile case.

The same outlet also reports jury selection could take as long as a month, meaning the case might not kick off with testimony until later this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Joe Biden Josh Shapiro synagogue Tree of Life trial

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Don Lemon out at CNN
  3. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  4. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  5. Fox stock sinks after Tucker Carlson departure
  6. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  7. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
  8. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  9. Tucker Carlson, Fox News ‘mutually agreed’ to part ways
  10. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  11. Tucker Carlson’s last segment before exit: ‘We’ll be back’
  12. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  13. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  14. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  15. Chris Christie: ‘I am the viable Trump alternative’
  16. McCarthy faces moment of truth in debt limit battle
  17. Club for Growth knocks Trump on Social Security plan
  18. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — BREAKING: Carlson out at Fox News, Lemon out at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video