trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report

by Zach Schonfeld - 04/25/23 10:20 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 04/25/23 10:20 AM ET

Justice Neil Gorsuch and two partners sold a property they owned to the head of a major law firm with business before the Supreme Court days after Gorsuch’s confirmation, according to Politico.

Politico reported that Gorsuch had sought a buyer for nearly two years for the 3,000-square-foot home located northwest of Denver and that Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian Duffy put the property under contract nine days after Gorsuch’s Senate confirmation to the high court in April 2017.

Greenberg Traurig, which employs more than 2,000 attorneys, is regularly involved in cases before the high court.

Grand County, Colo., real estate records show that Brian and Kari Duffy, which match the names of the firm’s CEO and his wife, closed on a property sold by Walden Group, LLC, the name of Gorsuch’s company, on May 19, 2017. The sale was for $1.825 million, the records indicate. 

Gorsuch reportedly owned a 20 percent stake in the company, and his two partners each owned 40 percent. Gorsuch in his annual financial disclosure that year noted he received between $250,001-$500,000 for a sale stemming from the company, but a box for the identity of the buyer is left blank. 

Supreme Court justices are required to file the annual disclosures under federal law, although they are not required to follow any binding ethics code. The justices have indicated they generally consult their colleagues when deciding ethical dilemmas.

The Hill has reached out to Supreme Court and Greenberg Traurig spokespeople for comment.

Politico’s report follows heavy scrutiny on Justice Clarence Thomas after a ProPublica investigation detailed luxury trips and gifts he received over the years from GOP mega donor Harlan Crow.

ProPublica days later reported that Thomas did not disclose a 2014 real estate deal with Crow, in which his company bought a series of Savannah, Ga., properties from Thomas and his family for $133,363. 

Crow reportedly later had contractors complete tens of thousands of dollars of work on the property while Thomas’s mother remained living there.

The investigation led to outrage from Democrats, who have renewed their calls for more stringent ethics rules at the high court. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) has invited Chief Justice John Roberts, or another justice he designates, to testify before his committee next week.

Tags Clarence Thomas Dick Durbin Greenberg Traurig harlan crow John Roberts Neil Gorsuch Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court Supreme Court ethics

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  3. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  4. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  5. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  6. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  7. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  8. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  9. Home prices rise for the first time in months as spring fever hits housing ...
  10. Don Lemon’s response to Vivek Ramaswamy was right, says Ro Khanna 
  11. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  12. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  13. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  14. Gaetz threatens to vote against debt limit bill without work requirement changes
  15. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  16. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  17. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  18. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
Load more

Video

See all Video