Court Battles

Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court over paternity case

by Julia Shapero - 04/26/23 10:07 AM ET
Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear in court in Batesville, Ark., on Monday over a paternity case, court documents show.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ordered all parties to appear at a contempt hearing on Monday, after an Arkansas woman to whom the president’s son had agreed to pay monthly child support asked the court to hold him in contempt.

Lunden Roberts, who said in a previous court filing that DNA testing had established with “scientific certainty” that Biden is the father of her child, accused him of failing to provide discovery in the case.

Roberts alleges that Biden is “playing games with this court” and suggested that the judge “incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders and answers discovery.”

Biden reached a final agreement with Roberts in March 2020 to pay monthly child support. However, the case was reopened last September, after Biden’s attorney asked the court to revise its child support calculation in response to a “substantial material change” in his financial circumstances.

Biden is a popular target for Republicans looking to go after his father’s White House, with his financial dealings currently the subject of congressional investigation.

