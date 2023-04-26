trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Federal court rules Trump cannot block Pence from testifying to grand jury investigating Jan. 6: reports

by Julia Mueller - 04/26/23 10:47 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/26/23 10:47 PM ET

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected former President Trump’s effort to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying to a grand jury probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to reports.

The Washington Post reported that the reasoning behind the new order from a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals remains under seal. 

The former president’s legal team earlier this month appealed a judge’s order that Pence answer Justice Department questions about Trump’s role in Jan. 6 and efforts to interrupt the transition of power during the 2020 election.

Pence had initially argued that he was shielded from subpoena by the “speech and debate” clause given his role as then-president of the Senate, but the former vice president’s team later said he wouldn’t appeal the judge’s order, which said Pence wouldn’t have to testify about his role in Congress.

NBC News reports Trump can appeal to the Supreme Court, though he has not said whether he intends to do so.

Pence over the weekend said he’ll “tell the truth” and “obey the law” when he appears, as is expected, before the grand jury.

Tags Department of Justice Donald Trump grand jury Jan. 6 Capitol riot Mike Pence Mike Pence Subpoena The Washington Post Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  2. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  3. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  4. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  5. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  6. House approves Republican debt limit plan in win for McCarthy, GOP
  7. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  8. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  9. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  10. Montana House votes to censure transgender lawmaker
  11. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  12. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  13. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  14. Trump doubles down on GOP debates: ‘What’s the purpose of doing it?
  15. Don Lemon to Extra on CNN exit: ‘I don’t have to rush to another job, even ...
  16. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  17. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  18. Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’
Load more

Video

See all Video