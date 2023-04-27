Leak suspect’s release would threaten national security, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors on Thursday will argue against the release of Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member arrested earlier this month for allegedly leaking intelligence documents, saying freeing him could threaten national security.

At a hearing in federal court, prosecutors are expected to make the argument that Texieira, 21, should remain behind bars because he may still have access to intelligence information that he could reveal, according to the Associated Press.

“There simply is no condition or combination of conditions that can ensure the Defendant will not further disclose additional information still in his knowledge or possession,” prosecutors wrote in a filing on Wednesday, according to the AP. “The damage the Defendant has already caused to the U.S. national security is immense. The damage the Defendant is still capable of causing is extraordinary.”

Teixeira was arrested earlier this month in Massachusetts in connection with the leaks. Prosecutors say the documents, which reportedly contain NATO intelligence on the war in Ukraine, surfaced in a gaming community that Teixeira oversaw. He was charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents.

The leaks rocked the U.S. defense and intelligence community. A number of U.S. lawmakers publicly bashed the document breach, arguing the public disclosure of such information hurt the country’s national security. It was one of the most high-profile intelligence leaks in recent U.S. history.

Prosecutors said in the court filing that Teixeira’s attorneys have indicated that they plan to urge the judge to release him. They also allege Teixeira tried to destroy evidence after his leaks began to get news attention, saying they found a smashed laptop, tablet and gaming console in a dumpster at his home.

Teixeira has not entered a plea for his charges.