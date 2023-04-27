trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Michigan middle schoolers sue for right to wear ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ gear

by Julia Shapero - 04/27/23 4:46 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/27/23 4:46 PM ET
An American flag and a Let’s Go Brandon flag fly outside of a residence on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Jackson Forderer /Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Two Michigan middle schoolers sued their school district on Tuesday for barring gear featuring the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The students, who were ordered by school administrators to remove their “Let’s Go Brandon” gear — which is a derogatory phrase targeted toward President Biden — allege that the Tri County Area Schools violated the First Amendment by discriminating against political expression that is positive toward former President Trump or negative toward Biden.

“Criticism of the president is core political speech protected by the First Amendment,” the students’ attorney, Conor Fitzpatrick, said in a statement. “Whether it’s a Biden sticker, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sweatshirt, or gay pride T-shirt, schools can’t pick and choose which political beliefs students can express.” 

The lawsuit notes that students at the school have been permitted to “wear apparel expressing other political and social messages, including but not limited to apparel expressing support for LGBTQ+ rights.”

The Tri County Area Schools has previously argued that the “Let’s Go Brandon” gear violated its prohibition against clothing and styles of expression that are “vulgar and profane.”

“The commonly known meaning of the slogan ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is intended to ridicule the President with profanity,” the district said. “‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is a transparent code for using profanity against the President.” 

The “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan emerged from a 2021 NASCAR event, in which a television commentator misheard an “F— Joe Biden” chant from the crowd as “Let’s Go Brandon.”

However, Fitzpatrick claimed that the slogan exists as a way to express negative opinions about President Biden without using profanity.

“A public school district cannot censor speech just because it might cause someone to think about a swear word,” he added.

Tags Donald Trump First amendment Joe Biden Let's go Brandon President Biden Tri Area County Schools

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6
  6. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  7. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  8. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  9. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  10. Montana governor’s nonbinary son calls on him to reject anti-trans bills
  11. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  12. Greene: ‘I didn’t come to Washington to be a performer’
  13. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  14. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  15. Protesters smear paint on Degas sculpture case at National Gallery of Art in DC
  16. What to know about new Arcturus COVID variant
  17. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  18. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
Load more

Video

See all Video