Michigan middle schoolers sue for right to wear ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ gear

Two Michigan middle schoolers sued their school district on Tuesday for barring gear featuring the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The students, who were ordered by school administrators to remove their “Let’s Go Brandon” gear — which is a derogatory phrase targeted toward President Biden — allege that the Tri County Area Schools violated the First Amendment by discriminating against political expression that is positive toward former President Trump or negative toward Biden.

“Criticism of the president is core political speech protected by the First Amendment,” the students’ attorney, Conor Fitzpatrick, said in a statement. “Whether it’s a Biden sticker, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sweatshirt, or gay pride T-shirt, schools can’t pick and choose which political beliefs students can express.”

The lawsuit notes that students at the school have been permitted to “wear apparel expressing other political and social messages, including but not limited to apparel expressing support for LGBTQ+ rights.”

The Tri County Area Schools has previously argued that the “Let’s Go Brandon” gear violated its prohibition against clothing and styles of expression that are “vulgar and profane.”

“The commonly known meaning of the slogan ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is intended to ridicule the President with profanity,” the district said. “‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is a transparent code for using profanity against the President.”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan emerged from a 2021 NASCAR event, in which a television commentator misheard an “F— Joe Biden” chant from the crowd as “Let’s Go Brandon.”

However, Fitzpatrick claimed that the slogan exists as a way to express negative opinions about President Biden without using profanity.

“A public school district cannot censor speech just because it might cause someone to think about a swear word,” he added.