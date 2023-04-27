trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

E. Jean Carroll to Trump lawyer: ‘I thought it was time not to be silent’

by Julia Shapero - 04/27/23 7:28 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/27/23 7:28 PM ET
Author E. Jean Carroll (left). Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina (right) (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews/Seth Wenig)

Writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused former President Trump of raping her in the 1990s, said during her second day on the stand that she came forward with the allegations in 2019 because of the #MeToo movement.

“I thought it was time not to be silent,” Carroll said amid questioning from Trump attorney Joe Tacopina on Thursday, according to ABC News.

While Carroll said she previously felt deterred from speaking out over fears that Trump would retaliate, she said she was inspired by the impact of the women who came forward with allegations against former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“When that happened, across the country, women began telling their stories,” Carroll said, according to ABC News. “And I was flummoxed. Can we actually speak up and not be pummeled? I thought, well, this may be a way to change the culture of sexual violence.”

“So it was Harvey Weinstein and all the women against him that caused you to leap into action?” Tacopina asked.

“It caused me to realize that staying silent does not work,” Carroll responded. “We have a chance of limiting the harm that happens.”

Carroll, 79, has accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s.

The writer is suing the former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner for battery and defamation, alleging that Trump damaged her reputation with “false and insulting” statements he made in his denials of the assault.

Tags #metoo Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll Harvey Weinstein Joe Tacopina New York

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  2. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  3. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  4. Rubio warns against Florida going after companies for ‘political purposes’
  5. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  6. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  7. Montana governor’s nonbinary son calls on him to reject anti-trans bills
  8. Trump blasts Biden as ‘grossly incompetent’ 
  9. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  10. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  11. 1 in 4 high school students identifies as LGBTQ
  12. Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6
  13. Trump swipes at Chris Christie during speech: ‘Got a big mouth — that’s ...
  14. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  15. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  16. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  17. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  18. What to know about new Arcturus COVID variant
Load more

Video

See all Video