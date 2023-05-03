Psychologist testifies Trump rape accuser shows signs of trauma

A clinical psychologist testified Wednesday that author E. Jean Carroll, who has accused former President Trump of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, shows signs of trauma.

“For many years, she just simply blamed herself for the assault, thought she just did something stupid and that’s why it happened,” Leslie Lebowitz, a psychologist hired by Carroll’s attorneys, said at trial, according to The Associated Press.

“It made her feel she was worthless,” Lebowitz added. “She felt degraded, diminished. Ms. Carroll, like most of us in many ways, doesn’t want to be a victim, doesn’t want to be pitied. But more than most people, she is fiercely identified as … the person who can march on … and put it behind you.”

Carroll claims that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. She came forward with the allegations in 2019 in the wake of the #MeToo movement and is suing the former president for battery and defamation.

Lebowitz also testified Wednesday that the longtime Elle magazine columnist has avoided intimate relationships as a result of the alleged rape and “experiences intrusive physical remembrances” of the incident.

Lisa Birnbach, a longtime friend of Carroll, testified Tuesday that Carroll called her within minutes of the alleged assault. Birnbach said she urged Carroll to go to the police, but the author ultimately refused.

Trump’s attorney also confirmed Tuesday that the former president will not be appearing at trial. He has denied Carroll’s allegations.