trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Psychologist testifies Trump rape accuser shows signs of trauma

by Julia Shapero - 05/03/23 3:00 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/03/23 3:00 PM ET
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A clinical psychologist testified Wednesday that author E. Jean Carroll, who has accused former President Trump of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, shows signs of trauma.

“For many years, she just simply blamed herself for the assault, thought she just did something stupid and that’s why it happened,” Leslie Lebowitz, a psychologist hired by Carroll’s attorneys, said at trial, according to The Associated Press.

“It made her feel she was worthless,” Lebowitz added. “She felt degraded, diminished. Ms. Carroll, like most of us in many ways, doesn’t want to be a victim, doesn’t want to be pitied. But more than most people, she is fiercely identified as … the person who can march on … and put it behind you.”

Carroll claims that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. She came forward with the allegations in 2019 in the wake of the #MeToo movement and is suing the former president for battery and defamation.

Lebowitz also testified Wednesday that the longtime Elle magazine columnist has avoided intimate relationships as a result of the alleged rape and “experiences intrusive physical remembrances” of the incident.

Lisa Birnbach, a longtime friend of Carroll, testified Tuesday that Carroll called her within minutes of the alleged assault. Birnbach said she urged Carroll to go to the police, but the author ultimately refused.

Trump’s attorney also confirmed Tuesday that the former president will not be appearing at trial. He has denied Carroll’s allegations.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll Leslie Lebowitz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  2. Christie on Trump possibly skipping debates: ‘Obviously, he’s afraid’
  3. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  4. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  5. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  6. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  7. Putin assassination attempt? What to know about the Kremlin drone attack
  8. Gaetz on cosponsoring lawmaker stock trade bill: Ocasio-Cortez is ‘wrong a ...
  9. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
  10. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Trump lawyers won’t call any witnesses in civil rape trial
  13. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  14. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  15. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  16. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  17. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  18. NPR says Elon Musk is threatening to reassign its Twitter account
Load more

Video

See all Video