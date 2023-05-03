trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump lawyers won’t call any witnesses in civil rape trial

by Stephen Neukam - 05/03/23 4:12 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/03/23 4:12 PM ET
President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The legal team for former President Trump announced Wednesday it does not plan to call any witnesses in the New York civil trial regarding writer E. Jean Carroll’s allegation that Trump raped her in the 1990s.

Carroll is suing Trump for defamation and battery after Trump publicly denied allegations by Carroll that he raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s, saying she made up the claim to sell books. 

Carroll’s testimony in the case concluded Monday after a pair of witnesses meant to back her story also testified in the case. On Wednesday, Trump’s team said it would not call any witnesses of its own, according to The Associated Press

There were only two listed witnesses the Trump team could call in the case, according to court filings, and the list included Trump himself. The other listed possible witness was psychiatrist Edgar Nace.

But Trump lawyer Joseph Tacopina said the team decided not to put Nace on the stand after learning health issues would prevent him from testifying, according to The AP. Tacopina had already said the former president would not testify.

Carroll’s team indicated it could finish presenting the case this week, with a number of witnesses — including a former writer for People magazine who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2005 — still possibly set to be called.

Testimonies over the past week included that of a longtime friend of Carroll’s, who said the writer called her in the immediate aftermath of the alleged attack and that she urged Carroll to go to the police. It also included testimony from a woman who claimed Trump molested her on an airplane in the 1970s.

Tags Defamation Donald Trump Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll New York City Trump rape case

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  2. Christie on Trump possibly skipping debates: ‘Obviously, he’s afraid’
  3. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  4. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  5. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  6. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  7. Putin assassination attempt? What to know about the Kremlin drone attack
  8. Gaetz on cosponsoring lawmaker stock trade bill: Ocasio-Cortez is ‘wrong a ...
  9. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
  10. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Trump lawyers won’t call any witnesses in civil rape trial
  13. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  14. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  15. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  16. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  17. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  18. NPR says Elon Musk is threatening to reassign its Twitter account
Load more

Video

See all Video