trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Supreme Court questions jurisdiction in sweeping election law clash

by Zach Schonfeld - 05/04/23 6:14 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 05/04/23 6:14 PM ET
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned whether it can still move ahead in a major election law case involving the authority of state legislatures.

The justices are hearing an appeal from North Carolina Republican lawmakers of a decision by the state’s top court, which struck down North Carolina’s GOP-drawn voting maps.

But that underlying decision was overruled last week, and the Supreme Court in a brief, unsigned order has asked for additional briefing on whether it still has jurisdiction.

The development is the latest sign the justices may be heading toward an off-ramp in the high-stakes case, which has weighty stakes for future elections.

In Washington, D.C., the Republican lawmakers promoted a sweeping constitutional argument that would give near-total authority to state legislatures in drawing congressional maps and settling other federal election issues, known as the independent state legislature theory.

But Republicans in the midterm elections retook control of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and the new majority agreed to rehear the court’s earlier order striking down the legislature’s maps. The court overruled that decision along partisan lines on Friday.

More from The Hill: N.C. Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps

Now, the U.S. Supreme Court justices have asked the parties to file additional briefs by May 11 on whether they can still move ahead. The parties wrote to the justices to the justices indicating they would be pleased to do so if requested.

It marks the second time the court has asked for additional briefing in the case. The justices similarly questioned their jurisdiction after the state court agreed to rehear the case.

Tags Gerrymandering North Carolina North Carolina Supreme Court Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  5. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  8. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  9. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  10. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  11. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  12. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  13. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  14. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  15. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  16. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
  17. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  18. The Hunter Biden case: What you need to know
Load more

Video

See all Video