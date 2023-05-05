trending:

Court Battles

Andrew Gillum, ex-Florida Democratic governor nominee, acquitted of lying to FBI

by Rashad Simmons - 05/05/23 11:14 AM ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MAY 06: Andrew Gillum, Forward Florida Chair, speaks during The Elections Subcommittee field hearing on ‘Voting Rights and Election Administration in Florida’ at the Broward County Governmental Center on May 06, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The subcommittee is visiting different parts of the country examining voting rights, as well as evidence of voter purging and voter suppression efforts among other voting related issues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A federal jury found former Florida Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum not guilty of lying to the FBI. But the jury deadlocked on 18 other counts, including conspiracy and wire fraud, leading the court to declare a mistrial.

The jury’s Thursday decision came after the trial in a Tallahassee courthouse focused on allegations against Gillum and his longtime mentor Sharon Lettman-Hicks that they diverted campaign funds into a separate company owned by Lettman-Hicks, according to CBS News.

Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor and Tallahassee’s former mayor, was considered a star in the Democratic Party, nearly defeating Ron DeSantis in the general election.

The government will retry both Gillum and Lettman-Hicks on the conspiracy and wire fraud counts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Milligan II said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Gillum has maintained his innocence and thanked his family, wife and supporters. 

“They have quite literally tried to take everything from us. And the beauty is in our system the powers that be don’t always get to decide. Everyday people like you and me sometimes get our swing at the ball,” Gillum said to reporters outside the courthouse. 

