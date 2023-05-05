trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump defends ‘Access Hollywood’ comments: ‘Historically, that’s true with stars’

by Jared Gans - 05/05/23 4:45 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/05/23 4:45 PM ET

Former President Trump, during his deposition over writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit, defended the comments he made on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that emerged ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Video of the deposition was shown to jurors earlier this week in the case stemming from Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. The footage was released publicly Friday. 

The clip of Trump shows Carroll’s lawyer questioning him about the tape from 2005, in which Trump discussed grabbing women sexually without their consent. 

“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” he said at the time. “Grab ’em by the p—-.” 

Trump said after the video was released in October 2016 that he was not endorsing sexual assault and was engaging in “locker room talk.” 

More from The Hill

But Trump defended the validity of his remarks in his deposition for the Carroll case.

“Well, historically, that’s true with stars,” he said. 

“If you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true,” he continued. “Not always but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.” 

Carroll has sued Trump on counts of sexual battery and defamation. She alleges Trump defamed her through comments he made criticizing her physical appearance and calling her a liar over her allegations of rape. 

Trump’s legal team has said the former president will not testify in the case. But after Trump told reporters he would “probably attend” the trial, he was given three days to decide whether to testify. 

Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Tags Access Hollywood Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll sexual battery

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  2. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  3. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  6. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  7. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  8. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  9. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  10. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  11. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  12. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  13. The US has never defaulted on its debt — except the four times it did
  14. FDA recalls more than 500K COVID tests over bacteria risk
  15. Five takeaways from Florida’s crucial 2023 legislative session
  16. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  17. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  18. Trump defends ‘Access Hollywood’ comments: ‘Historically, that’s true ...
Load more

Video

See all Video