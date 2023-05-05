Trump defends ‘Access Hollywood’ comments: ‘Historically, that’s true with stars’

Former President Trump, during his deposition over writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit, defended the comments he made on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that emerged ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Video of the deposition was shown to jurors earlier this week in the case stemming from Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. The footage was released publicly Friday.

The clip of Trump shows Carroll’s lawyer questioning him about the tape from 2005, in which Trump discussed grabbing women sexually without their consent.

“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” he said at the time. “Grab ’em by the p—-.”

Trump said after the video was released in October 2016 that he was not endorsing sexual assault and was engaging in “locker room talk.”

But Trump defended the validity of his remarks in his deposition for the Carroll case.

“Well, historically, that’s true with stars,” he said.

“If you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true,” he continued. “Not always but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.”

Carroll has sued Trump on counts of sexual battery and defamation. She alleges Trump defamed her through comments he made criticizing her physical appearance and calling her a liar over her allegations of rape.

Trump’s legal team has said the former president will not testify in the case. But after Trump told reporters he would “probably attend” the trial, he was given three days to decide whether to testify.

Closing arguments are tentatively scheduled for Monday.