Pence vows to stand behind ‘principled jurist’ Clarence Thomas amid scrutiny

Former Vice President Mike Pence vowed to stand behind Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Saturday, as the justice faces criticism cent reports about his close relationship with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.

“Ever since his nomination to the Supreme Court in 1991 Justice Thomas has been maliciously attacked by the Left, including by then Sen. Joe Biden,” Pence tweeted. “The attacks on his character are continuing today, and it’s appalling to see.”

Thomas’ nomination hearings, which were led by then-Sen. Joe Biden as head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, were particularly fraught due to sexual harassment allegations made by Anita Hill. Hill worked with Thomas at the Department of Education and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“I stand with Justice Clarence Thomas and call on every American to join me in defending this good man and principled jurist,” Pence added.

“Clarence Thomas is a man of integrity with an inspiring personal story and has upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution throughout his life without compromise,” he continued. “Our Nation is fortunate to have Justice Thomas serving on the Highest Court of the Land. God bless Justice Clarence Thomas.”

Thomas has faced intense scrutiny since ProPublica released several reports detailing the Supreme Court justice’s relationship with Crow. The Republican megadonor reportedly paid for luxury trips for Thomas, including private jet flights, that the justice did not disclose.

The Washington Post also reported on Thursday that the conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo directed then-GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway to provide Thomas’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, with $25,000 in January 2012.

Leo reportedly specified that there should be “no mention of Ginni, of course” in the paperwork for the transaction.