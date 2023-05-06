trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Pence vows to stand behind ‘principled jurist’ Clarence Thomas amid scrutiny

by Julia Shapero - 05/06/23 5:27 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/06/23 5:27 PM ET
Vice President Mike Pence talks with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during a State Dinner with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny Morrison in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Former Vice President Mike Pence vowed to stand behind Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Saturday, as the justice faces criticism cent reports about his close relationship with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.

“Ever since his nomination to the Supreme Court in 1991 Justice Thomas has been maliciously attacked by the Left, including by then Sen. Joe Biden,” Pence tweeted. “The attacks on his character are continuing today, and it’s appalling to see.” 

Thomas’ nomination hearings, which were led by then-Sen. Joe Biden as head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, were particularly fraught due to sexual harassment allegations made by Anita Hill. Hill worked with Thomas at the Department of Education and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“I stand with Justice Clarence Thomas and call on every American to join me in defending this good man and principled jurist,” Pence added. 

“Clarence Thomas is a man of integrity with an inspiring personal story and has upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution throughout his life without compromise,” he continued. “Our Nation is fortunate to have Justice Thomas serving on the Highest Court of the Land. God bless Justice Clarence Thomas.”

Thomas has faced intense scrutiny since ProPublica released several reports detailing the Supreme Court justice’s relationship with Crow. The Republican megadonor reportedly paid for luxury trips for Thomas, including private jet flights, that the justice did not disclose.

The Washington Post also reported on Thursday that the conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo directed then-GOP pollster Kellyanne Conway to provide Thomas’s wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, with $25,000 in January 2012.

Leo reportedly specified that there should be “no mention of Ginni, of course” in the paperwork for the transaction.

Tags Clarence Thomas Clarence Thomas harlan crow Joe Biden Mike Pence Mike Pence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  2. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  3. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  4. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  5. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  6. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  7. Democratic senators urge Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens to expand ...
  8. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  9. McConnell warns he won’t back debt-ceiling increase without ‘substantive’ ...
  10. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  11. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  12. Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle
  13. Ukraine uses US-made air-defense system to intercept Russian ballistic missile
  14. State supreme courts up the stakes for Democrats in 2024
  15. Pence vows to stand behind ‘principled jurist’ Clarence Thomas amid scrutiny
  16. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  17. Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky
  18. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
Load more

Video

See all Video