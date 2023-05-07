trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case

by Stephen Neukam - 05/07/23 5:46 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/07/23 5:46 PM ET
Former US president Donald Trump, center, at Turnberry golf course, Scotland, during his visit to the UK, Tuesday May 2, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)

Former President Trump will not testify at his civil trial centered around a rape allegation by writer E. Jean Carroll after his lawyers did not meet a judge-mandated deadline on Sunday to request that he testify.

Trump’s legal team previously insisted he would not testify or show up to the proceedings, even after the former president said in Ireland last week he would “probably attend” the trial, claiming he was leaving the country early to do so.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Caplan, presiding over the case in New York, gave Trump’s legal team one final chance for Trump to attend, handing down a 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday for the former president to decide whether to testify in his own defense.

The decision by Trump not to testify means his defense team will call no witnesses in the case. Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation after he has publicly denied an allegation from Carroll that he raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s. He claimed she made the allegations up in order to sell books.

Kaplan last week said if Trump did not appeal to the court to allow him to testify by the deadline on Sunday, “That ship will be irrevocably sailed.”

“If he has second thoughts, I’ll at least consider it,” Kaplan said at the time.

With the decision of the former president not to testify, lawyers are expected to make closing arguments in the case on Monday.

Carroll’s legal team called a number of witnesses in the case, including a longtime friend of the writer who claimed that Carroll called her in the minutes after the alleged attack, urging her friend to go to the police.

The case also included testimony from a woman who claims that Trump molested her on an airplane in the 1970s.

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll Trump rape allegation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  2. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  3. Trump misses deadline to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil case
  4. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  5. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  6. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  7. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  8. Sinema says she’ll never join Republican Party
  9. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  10. Uvalde lawmaker on latest Texas mass shooting: ‘People need to really wake ...
  11. Where in the world is Joe Biden?
  12. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  13. Comer calls Hunter Biden DOJ investigation a ‘slap on the wrist’
  14. ‘History’ will judge Chief Justice John Roberts, Durbin says
  15. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  16. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin named honorary brigadier general, member of Space Force
  17. Why Russia's Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  18. Christie says the only way to defeat Trump is head on: ‘There’s only one ...
Load more

Video

See all Video