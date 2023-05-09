trending:

Court Battles

Michael Cohen asks judge to dismiss Trump lawsuit

by Zach Schonfeld - 05/09/23 8:27 AM ET
Michael Cohen is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit he faces from former President Trump, portraying it as retaliation for being a witness in Manhattan prosecutors’ criminal case against the former president.

Trump last month sued Cohen, his long-time fixer and personal attorney who has since turned against him, for $500 million over breach of contract and other claims.

“This suit combines the worst of Mr. Trump’s vindictive impulses. The Complaint, frivolous and scattershot, is an abusive act of pure retaliation and witness intimidation, albeit a ham-fisted one. It must be dismissed as a matter of law,” Cohen’s attorneys wrote in a court filing on Monday.

Trump’s 32-page complaint alleges Cohen breached a confidentiality agreement and his attorney-client relationship with the former president, among other claims. The former president’s suit in particular takes aim at Cohen’s book, podcast and many media appearances, claiming he maliciously worked to acquire attention and wealth at Trump’s expense. 

In the new dismissal motion, Cohen’s attorneys contended Trump’s suit must be tossed because many of Trump’s claims were brought too late, while others weren’t specific enough or did not show that Trump suffered any harm.

“Former President Donald J. Trump has described his favorite Bible verse as ‘an eye for an eye,’ which fairly captures his long history of exacting brutal retaliation—both broadly against perceived political, professional, and personal enemies, and specifically against Defendant Michael D. Cohen. Some of this retaliatory conduct has been petty and mean-spirited; some of it is patently unlawful and includes witness tampering, obstruction, and civil rights violations. Mr. Trump often abuses the court system to this end,” Cohen’s attorneys wrote.

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s attorney for comment.

Cohen is expected to serve as a key witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) criminal prosecution of Trump, and Cohen testified before the grand jury that later indicted the former president.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with his reimbursement to Cohen, who made a $130,000 hush payment to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election. Trump pleaded not guilty.

