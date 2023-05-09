trending:

Court Battles

READ: Jury’s verdict in Carroll’s civil case against Trump

by TheHill.com - 05/09/23 4:51 PM ET
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A federal jury Tuesday found that former President Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and later defamed her by denying her claims, marking the first time Trump has been found liable for sexual misconduct at a trial.

He was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Read the jury’s verdict here.

E.-Jean-Carroll-Trump-verdictDownload
