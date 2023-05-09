READ: Jury’s verdict in Carroll’s civil case against Trump
A federal jury Tuesday found that former President Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and later defamed her by denying her claims, marking the first time Trump has been found liable for sexual misconduct at a trial.
He was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.
Read the jury’s verdict here.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
More Court Battles News
Court Battles
Court Battles
Court Battles
Court Battles
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Court Battles
Blog Briefing Room
House
Blog Briefing Room