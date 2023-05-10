trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Court Battles

E. Jean Carroll says she’s ‘overwhelmed with joy’ for women in US after verdict in Trump case

by Julia Mueller - 05/10/23 8:27 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/10/23 8:27 AM ET
CORRECTS DATE TO MAY 9, 2023 – E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 2023, in New York. A jury has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing the advice columnist in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Writer E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday said she’s “overwhelmed with joy” for women in the U.S. after a jury found former President Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against her. 

“I’m overwhelmed, overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country,” Carroll said in an appearance on NBC News’ “TODAY.”

A jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in the 1990s, and that he then defamed her when he denied her claims. They found he did not commit rape, but he was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages. 

Caroll said she “didn’t even hear the money” when the jury returned with that dollar figure. 

“This is not about the money. This is about getting my name back, and that’s what we accomplished,” she said, adding that her lawyer had to tell her later what the jury had awarded.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said there’s “no question” the jury was sending a message with the findings and damages. 

“Here’s the thing. Here’s the astonishing thing about his win yesterday,” Carroll said. “Of all the cases that this man faces, all the legal quagmires … all the prosecutors, all the special counsel, all the investigators, and what happened yesterday is one five-foot-[nine] little blond wily female attorney … and one 79-year-old advice columnist beat Donald Trump in court.”

Trump has bashed the case as part of a perceived “political witch hunt” against him. 

The case is just one of a number of legal entanglements faced by the former president. Trump also faces criminal charges for falsifying business records in Manhattan, two special counsel investigations from the Justice Department into his handling of classified documents and his actions around the 2020 transfer of power, and a probe in Georgia over attempts to interfere with the 2020 election in the state.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” Carroll testified during the trial. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.” The writer came forward publicly in 2019, but then-president Trump denied her story and claimed she made it up to sell a book.

Tags Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll E. Jean Carroll Roberta Kaplan sexual abuse trial verdict women

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Court Battles News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  2. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  3. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  4. Five takeaways from Trump’s Manhattan sexual abuse verdict
  5. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  6. READ: Federal criminal indictment against George Santos
  7. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  8. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  9. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  10. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  11. The US has never defaulted on its debt — except the four times it did
  12. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  13. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  14. E. Jean Carroll says she’s ‘overwhelmed with joy’ for women in US after ...
  15. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  16. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
  17. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  18. In historic first, Microsoft signs deal to buy fusion power by 2028
Load more

Video

See all Video