Court Battles

Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena

by Julia Shapero - 05/10/23 4:53 PM ET
Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin

Two Georgia election workers suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation said on Tuesday that a onetime attorney for former President Trump is dodging their efforts to serve her with a subpoena.

Attorneys for Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and Ruby Freeman said in a court filing that they have been unable to serve attorney Jenna Ellis with a subpoena, despite repeated efforts.

Ellis — who was part of a legal team that promoted the former president’s unfounded claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election — was identified by Giuliani as one of several individuals who might have relevant information in the defamation case.

After more than a month of negotiations with Ellis’ attorneys, her counsel refused to accept the subpoena and later told attorneys for Moss and Freeman that they were no longer representing Ellis, according to the filing.

Moss and Freeman’s attorneys repeatedly attempted to serve Ellis at her last known address in Colorado and hired a private investigator to attempt to locate a new address in Florida, after Ellis indicated on her Twitter account that she had moved to the Sunshine state, it added.

The pair of Georgia election workers are now asking the court to allow them to serve Ellis through alternate methods, including via email and direct messaging on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Moss and Freeman, a mother-daughter duo who testified before the Jan. 6 committee last June, originally sued both Giuliani and One America News (OAN) in December 2021 for promoting false claims that the election workers engaged in voter fraud.

OAN aired a segment last May acknowledging that Moss and Freeman “did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct” during the 2020 election, as part of a settlement agreement.

Ellis recently admitted at a Colorado disciplinary hearing in March that she knowingly misrepresented evidence about election fraud on at least 10 occasions and was publicly censured by a state judge.

